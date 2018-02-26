Egypt: Presidential Spokesman Sisi's Sinai Visit Has Three Purposes

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi stressed that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's visit to Sinai on Sunday 25/2/2018 has three purposes, foremost among which was opening the Central Canal Command where the tactics of Operation Sinai 2018 are being planned.

President Sisi was wearing army fatigues while visiting the command headquarters.

Secondly, the President wanted to inquire after the conditions of North Sinai residents in light of the ongoing military operations there, the spokesman told Al Akhbar newspaper out Monday.

The third purpose of the visit was to review the overall development process of Sinai that was launched in 2014 at a cost of 275 billion pounds, the spokesman said.

The Housing Ministry contributes 100 billion pounds to the cost of development works and the rest is funded by the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces.

The President urged all honest Egyptian businessmen and citizens to contribute to Sinai development process and to donate for Tahya Misr Fund to finance more development projects across Sinai.

He made clear that Sinai development is a matter of national security to Egypt at the first place.

Sisi also urged army forces to exert utmost efforts to secure the homeland. He lauded the sacrifices made by army personnel to uproot terrorism and create an appropriate atmosphere for development in Sinai.