26 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Opens Command to Combat Terrorism East of Canal, Follows Up Sinai 2018 Military Operation

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inaugurated on Sunday 25/2/2018 a unified command to combat terrorism east of the Suez Canal, presidency spokesman Bassam Rady said

The inauguration was attended by Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, Minister of Defense and Military Production Sedqi Sobhi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces General Mohamed Farid Hegazi and a number of ministers, governors and military commanders .

Head of the Military Engineers Department Hassan Abdel Shafy reviewed fighting units and administrative and specialized facilities in the newly-formed command .

The president inspected the command and later headed to its operations center from which the overall Sinai 2018 military operation is operated.

Hegazi briefed the president on the outcome of the military operation over the past 15 days.

During the inspection tour, the President hailed the forces and urged them to exert

more efforts to protect the Egyptian people.

The President said the comprehensive development of Sinai began in 2014 and is expected to last for 2022 at a cost of 275 billion pounds.

