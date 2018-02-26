Egypt Briefs UN About Developments of Sinai Military Operation

Egypt's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in New York Mohamed Edris held on Sunday 25/2/2018 a meeting with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov.

During the meeting, Edris reviewed the targets and developments of the comprehensive military operation in Sinai, saying it comes in conjunction with the implementation of an overall developmental plan in Sinai by the government.

The representative stressed the importance of boosting cooperation and coordination between Egypt and the UN, including taking advantage of the available abilities of the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development and the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peace building.

He also accentuated the importance of the role of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office particularly in helping the states implement the UN global strategy for fighting terrorism, expressing Egypt's full support to the office.

Edris welcomed Voronkov's visit to Egypt next month, which will include a number of meetings with senior officials in the country and the Arab League.

Meanwhile, Voronkov expressed his desire to visit Egypt, lauding its leading role in fighting terrorism on all levels.

MENA