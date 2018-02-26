Liberia: Football Stakeholders Confirm Judicial Committees

An assembly of football stakeholders has confirmed nominees of the Liberia Football Association judicial bodies that will oversee the affairs of the association's pending elections.

The confirmation was made over the weekend at the LFA's Extraordinary Congress held in Sinkor. The nomination of the confirmed judicial committee members was done following a scrutiny, review, and approval by the Executive Committee of the FA.

Following the presentation of the nominees, 17 congress members voted in favor, none against and nine members abstaining. The confirmed members of the judicial committee will serve on the committees for the next four years in accordance with Article 61.1 of the football house's 2017 Revised Statutes.

Chairpersons of the various committees include Cllr. Sarfuah Gray, Election, Moiffee Kanneh, Election Appeal, Cllr Nya S. Gbiantor, Ethics, Charlyn Brumskine, Arbitration, Sombo Izetta Wesley, Disciplinary, Eric F. Nagbe, Audit & Compliance and Winston Tubman, Jr., Appeals Committee.

Musa Bility, outgoing president of the LFA urged football stakeholders to work with the body and follow the rules governing football. "Disrespect for authorities on the rules governing football and intervention will not be tolerated," he said.

Also at the congress, newly appointed Deputy Minister for Sports, Andy Quamie said the stakeholders have the decision and authority in their hands to elect the rightful leaders in their upcoming elections and said the government has no plans to interfere in the football house's and every other federations' elections.

"We have suffered for too long, do your best to elect people who have the passion for football and let's try our best to save football," he said.

Election Committee

Cllr Sarfuah Gray, Chairman

Bishop George Harris

Cllr Arthur Johnson

Election Appeal Committee

Moiffee Kanneh, chairman

Hadji Sesay

Joe S. Barcon

Ethics Committee

1.Cllr NYA S. Gbiantor, Chairman

2. Jallah Kessely

3. Supu Cole

Arbitration Committee

Charlyn Brumskine, Chairman

Nora Finda Bundo

Sylvester Rennie

Disciplinary Committee

Sombo Izetta Wesley, Chairman

Joseph Farkollie

Atty Kula L. Jackson

Audit & Compliance Committee

Eric F. Nagbe, Chairman

Gabriel Montgomery

Papa Kamara

Appeal Committee

Winston Tubman, Jr., Chairman

George Kailondo

Kunkunyon Teh