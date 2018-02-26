Photo: allafrica.com

Bathabile Dlamini, Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane, Lynne Brown, Des Van Rooyen, Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo, Aaron Motsoaledi, Nomvula Makonyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to the Cabinet at 20:30 on Monday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the Presidency has said.

Ramaphosa is also expected to announce a new deputy president.

The names of ministers Naledi Pandor and Lindiwe Sisulu, as well as the Speaker Baleka Mbete and David Mabuza, deputy president of the ANC, have been touted as possible candidates.

Another wild card name that has been mentioned is that of Paul Mashatile, the Gauteng ANC leader and treasurer general of the ANC.

Source: News24