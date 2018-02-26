Kenya: Safaricom Customers to Enjoy Free Iflix Content for 2 Months

Video-on-demand provider iflix has signed a partnership with Safaricom as it aims to grow the number of subscribers locally, in a deal that will see the telco's customers access free content for two months.

Iflix subscribers using Safaricom internet will have access to TV shows including comedy and international and local films free of charge over the period.

Iflix has over 220 studio and distributor partnerships worldwide. To enjoy the 60-day free internet tv, subscribers will need to register on March 19.

"Today is an important milestone for iflix. We are thrilled to make our world-class service available in Kenya and partner with Safaricom, one of the country's leading communications services provider for our launch," said iflix co-founder and group chief executive officer, Mark Britt.

"Iflix is passionate about local consumers in Kenya. We are committed to offering them the largest selection of entertainment programming, entirely on their terms through a personalised and localised service, to stream or download on any device of their choice," said Safaricom director for consumer business Sylvia Mulinge.

"Iflix has done an exceptional job in spearheading the entertainment revolution in emerging markets globally. What distinguishes iflix is its constant innovation and commitment to offering its customers an exceptional and entertaining digital experience, which is at the heart of what Safaricom stands for."

Iflix is currently available in 25 countries including Kenya, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and Zimbabwe.