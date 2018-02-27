Nigeria: Rainstorm Destroys 200 Houses in Ekiti

Ado-Ekiti — Rainstorm has destroyed over 200 houses within the first two months in Ekiti State this year.

The General Manager of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Jide Borode in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Monday lamented that about four local government areas were seriously affected by the disaster.

Borode, who lamented the devastating effects of the rainstorms and the monumental loss suffered by the affected people whose rooftops were blown away, however noted that there was need to be grateful to God as there was no report of loss of life.

He listed the affected communities as Ado metropolis, Emure, Ise and Erinjiyan in Ekit West Local Government Area of the State where he estimated the damage to run into hundreds of millions.

Borode called on the Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to the aid of the affected victims of the rainstorms, saying that the effect of the damage was too massive to be left for the State government alone to handle and the victims of the disaster urgently needed succour that would assist them to get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

He also warned people in the state to avoid building houses in flood prone areas stressing that the best period to acquire land was during the rainy season when flood prone areas could be easily identified.