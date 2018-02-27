26 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: EFCC Questions Stella Oduah

Photo: Vanguard
Stella Oduah.
By Kemi Busari

A senator, Stella Oduah, was on Monday questioned by anti-corruption officials for alleged money laundering.

Ms. Oduah, a former aviation minister, arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, at about 11 a.m., a source told PREMIUM TIMES.

She was still being questioned by officials at 6 p.m.

Among the issues the lawmaker is being questioned about is the alleged N9.4 billion fraud in contract for security installations in some airports while she was minister.

Ms. Oduah has always publicly denied any wrongdoing while in office as minister.

Details later...

