Nigeria: 1,000 Persons Benefit From Free Medical Outreach in Anambra

No fewer than 1,000 persons have so far benefitted from free medical outreach programme sponsored by a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Obinna Emeneka.

Mr. Emeneka represents Anambra East Constituency at the State House of Assembly.

Declaring the event open on Monday at Umueri, Governor Willie Obiano, represented by the Commissioner for Health, Josephat Akabuike, said government was committed to uplifting health facilities in the state.

Mr. Obiano said government was embarking on health reforms through its Universal Basic Health Insurance for all.

The governor said plans were on to upgrade the Umueri General Hospital to a Specialist Hospital, which will entail employment of additional health workers.

"We are happy to associate with Obinna Emeneka in this project. The state government is doing everything possible to make sure that the health system is strengthened so that the people can have access to health without recourse to money.

"To achieve that, government has earmarked N2 billion for the State Universal Health Insurance Scheme which will give the less privileged access to quality health care.

"The Umueri General Hospital has been selected as one of the hospitals that will be used for the exercise," Mr. Obiano said.

The programme, a partnership with the State Ministry of Health and a team of medical experts from Ukraine, took place at the Umueri General Hospital in Anambra East Local Government Area, on Monday.

The patients were diagnosed and treated of various ailments, including cardiovascular risk factors such as high cholesterol, obesity and diabetes as well as malaria, osteoarthritis, pains and inflammations.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr. Emeneka said the gesture was aimed at building a healthy community and complementing efforts of the state government in the health sector.

According to him, it is also designed to give the people of Umueri community a sense of belonging, particularly those who may not have money to receive adequate health care.

Mr. Emeneka said the free medical outreach would be extended to Nsugbe, Umuob Anam, Aguleri, Igbariam and Nando communities.

"This is not the first time we are doing this. We are now in the seventh year. It is an annual programme to help reduce cases of sudden death among the people," the lawmaker said.

He said that the medical team would carry out follow-ups and referrals in complicated cases.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Umueri, Ben Emeka, commended the lawmaker for using the free medical outreach to meet the health needs of the people of the community.

In separate interviews, two beneficiaries, Peter Ezinwa and Monica Akwuobi, who were diagnosed of Malaria and Diabetes, thanked the benefactor for donating drugs to them.

The patients also received free drugs for their various ailments.

