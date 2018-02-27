South Africa: Teen Appears in Court After School Shooting

A father, his teenage son and a teenage friend appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Monday after the son allegedly shot a classmate during an argument.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said a 15-year-old was arrested on Saturday after it emerged he brought the firearm to school and handed it over to his 16-year-old friend.

The 16-year-old allegedly shot another classmate, 18, on Friday following "a heated argument".

"The suspect aged 15, is also a pupil at the same school and is the one who actually brought his father's unlicensed firearm to school," Mojapelo said.

Mojapelo said the incident happened at the toilets of the Denga Tshivhase High School in Phiphidi Village, near Thohoyandou.

It emerged that the father apparently did not have the required firearm licence.

"The firearm has been confiscated and further police investigations are already under way to determine its origin and whether it had not at any stage been used to commit other offences."

"All three suspects have today appeared in Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court. The father and his 15 year old son are facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The 16 year old minor is facing a charge of attempted murder," Mojapelo said.

He said the learner was shot in the lower body and was still recovering in hospital.

The trio will appear again in court next week.

Police investigations continue.

Source: News24