Rwanda: Coffee Export Receipts Increase to Rwf55.3 Billion in 2017 - Report

Rwanda's annual coffee export revenues increased to $64.1 million (about Rwf55.3 billion) in 2017, according to a new report by the National Agriculture Export Board (Naeb). The report released last week indicates an increase in monetary value of almost 10 per cent when compared to $58.5 million earned in 2016.

The export board attributes this growth to the good prices on the global market which averaged $3.7 per kilo between November and December in 2017. It is also due to the high volumes of coffee sold in December 2017 (1,803,419 kilogrammes) against 1,441,415 kilogrammes that was sold same period the previous year (2016). Overall, total production in 2017 increased by 74,794 kilogrammes (0.39 per cent) compared to 2016.

Meanwhile, production of full washed coffee increased by 58.1 per cent to 11,185,582 kilogrammes during the period under review. Total production of green coffee in December 2017 was 2,508,666 kilogrammes, which is an increase of 746,036 kilogrammes year-on-year.

Coffee is Rwanda's leading export crop and has contributed an average of 24 per cent to total agricultural exports over the last decade. The crop supports livelihoods of over 400,000 farmers countrywide.

NAEB targets

NAEB targets to increase significantly the volumes of fully-washed coffee exported from 42 per cent in 2014 to make the sector more competitive and profitable. It has been promoting value-addition, as well as encouraging farmers and co-operatives to take advantage of coffee washing stations to enhance quality. The agro-exports body is currently working with farmers to revamp the old coffee plantations and promote modern practices to help increase yields and quality. Rwanda's specialty coffee has of recent attracted a lot of interest in Japan, the fourth-largest importer of coffee in the world.

The plan also seeks to enhance productivity and quality to make the country's coffee industry more competitive. NAEB targets to increase productivity from 2.4 kilogrammes per coffee tree in 2013 to 3.1 kilogrammes per tree by 2018. The board also seeks to increase fully-washed coffee to 71 per cent end of this year (2018).

Last year both Naeb and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a partnership deal that seeks to help strengthen and improve the coffee value chain.

According to the agreement, Japan was expected to deploy coffee experts to help equip local sector players with skills and knowledge on how best the country can enhance coffee production and marketing.