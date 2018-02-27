Rwanda: Umwiherero - 82% of Last Year's Resolutions Implemented Says Premier Ngirente

At least 82 per cent of resolutions of the 14th National Leadership Retreat were implemented, the Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said yesterday.

Up to 26 resolutions were drawn at the closure of last year's National Leadership Retreat.

They include fast-tracking implementation of programmes under Vision 2020; improving coordination, collaboration and communication between all institutions of central and local Government; streamlining drafting and management of contracts between the Government and private operators, holding accountable those responsible for causing losses to Government, and finalising recovery of embezzled funds from those who were found guilty.

Others are increasing access to electricity, setting up sound mechanisms for use of gas and other modern environmentally-friendly energy sources for cooking in households as well as in schools, prisons and other big institutions; boosting local industries in a bid to reduce imports and increase exports; increasing productivity to ensure food security; and fast-tracking implementation of long-term saving and affordable housing programmes.

Other resolutions were to; expedite implementation of cashless payment; improve service delivery in public institutions and increase the number of Rwanda Online Services; set up strategies to strengthen the Community-Based Health Insurance scheme; develop mechanisms to motivate and retain medical and health practitioners in Government-owned health facilities; improve quality of education at all levels, and promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), among others.

In his presentation at the opening of the 15th National Leadership Retreat at Rwanda Defence Force Combat Training Centre in Gabiro in Gatsibo District, yesterday, the premier said, that 82 per cent of the resolutions were implemented at a convincing rate ranging between 75 to 100 per cent.

Ngirente also revealed that 15 per cent of those resolutions were implemented at an average rate of 50 to 74 per cent and only 2 resolutions, constituting 3 per cent, were implemented at average rate below 50 per cent.

Ngirente said that between April 2017 and January 2018, about Rwf720 million totaling to 58 percent of embezzled funds had been recovered.

"There is an improvement in the drafting and management of contracts between the Government and private operators, and the government has stepped efforts to hold those responsible for causing losses to Government accountable, and finalising recovery of embezzled funds from those who were found guilty and prosecuting apprehended suspects," Ngirente said.

The Prime Minister, however, challenged local leaders on upholding highest degree of integrity in their reporting to inform policies that would lead to realisation of national development agenda.

Ngirente says that challenges, such as in coordination among leaders, low levels of self-evaluations, and some leaders' deceitful reporting on the number of citizen-oriented policies and activities have hindered the progress of the national development agenda.

"We need to lead from the front, give honest reports if we are to deliver on the (recently adopted) national strategy for transformation," he said.

About 300 senior leaders from central, local government, parastatals and the private sector are taking part in the annual National Leadership retreat.