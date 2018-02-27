Nigeria: Bobsled, Skeleton Team Plans for Beijing 2022, Arrives From Winter Olympics

The President of Nigeria Bobsled and Skeleton Federation, Chief Solomon Ogba says the country stands a chance of recording more success in the next Winter Olympics If adequate support was given to the team. The 24th edition of the Games will hold in Beijing, China in 2022.

Nigeria's historic quartet of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Omeoga Akuoma and Simidele Adeagbo that competed at the just concluded Pyeonchang 2018 Winter Oly0mpic Games will return to Nigeria today, after their trailblazing performance in South Korea.

Ogba, who is the immediate past president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), told The Guardian from Pyeonchang just before the team's departure yesterday that the sport would attract more Nigerians from home and abroad going by the historic feat they recorded in South Korea.

"Many Nigerians will follow in the footsteps of Seun, Ngozi, Simidele and Akuoma, and one major thing the federation has done is by introducing the sport to the schools in Nigeria. So many Nigerians living abroad are also very interested in what we are doing," Ogba stated.

The quartet, who made history as the first African women to compete in bobsled and skeleton events at the Winter Olympics, will arrive in Lagos today at 8:05 p.m local time courtesy of one of their sponsors, KLM Airlines.

Interestingly, the athletes achieved personal bests at the Olympics to set the stage for more Nigerians to embrace Winter Olympics in the years ahead.

While Adeagbo recorded a personal best of 53:73 seconds in Skeleton, the bobsled duo of Adigun and Akuoma reached their personal best of 52.21 seconds.