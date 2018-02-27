26 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Higher Education Ministry Wants to Harmonize Courses

Saurimo — The Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria Sambo, today revealed in Saurimo (Lunda Sul) that work is under way to prepare the conditions for harmonizing the curricula of the courses at the level of institutions in the country.

This is a standardization of the curricula of the courses, since it will leave an adequate margin for each course in the institution of higher education to have a marked identity.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the academic year, presided over by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the minister considered it necessary to promote and provide a truly responsible exercise of the autonomy of the institutions of higher education consecrated.

For this, it must be carried out with an electoral process, which is based on the composition and functioning of collegiate bodies and elections of management executives, as a guarantee of the consolidation of democracy.

According to the minister, the proposal of the general electoral regulation will be the paradigm for the specific regulations of higher education institutions and has already been submitted to the academic community. At this point, the process of gathering contributions for its improvement and subsequent approval takes place.

This academic year opens with 138,418 vacancies, which represents an increase of 27,332 vacancies, compared to 111,086 available to students in the academic year of 2017

