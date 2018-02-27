26 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 80 Hectares of Land Turned Into Chalky Soil

Caála — Eighty-seven hectares of arable land in Cuima Cummune, Caála municipality, central Huambo province, have been corrected this year turned into chalky soil.

This was confirmed Saturday by local director of the Agricultural Development Station (EDA) Pinto Salgueiro Bolica.

He said that the exercise was intended to make the land more productive.

The hectares are destined to the cultivation of corn, soybeans and beans, Pinto Salgueiro Bolica told Angop

He informed that the 87 hectares belonged to 67 families who are benefiting from agricultural technical assistance to ensure development of agricultural activity.

In 2017 the correction of soil acidity covered 122.6 hectares of 132 families in the Cuima commune, recalled Pinto Bolica recalled.

