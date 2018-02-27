Angola: Governor Defends More and Better Higher Education Infrastructures

Saurimo — The eastern Lunda Sul Province needs more and better higher education infrastructures, with a view to integrating in the education system the rising number of young people looking for such institutions, reason why the provincial government is focused on tackling this matter.

This was said on Monday by the Lunda Sul governor, Ernesto Kiteculo, at the ceremony of opening the 2018/2019 higher education academic year, chaired by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Ernesto Kiteculo said on the same occasion that it is also necessary to increase the quality of teachers, which is needed for the intended sustainable development process of the country.

According to the Ministry of Higher Education at least 138,418 vacancies have been made available for new students joining the higher education institutions, representing an increase of 27,332 places compared to last year.

The country is currently counting on 72 Higher Education institutions 48 of which are private ones.