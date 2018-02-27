26 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2018 - 1º De Maio Forces 0-0 Draw With Petro

Luanda — 1º de Maio de Benguela on Saturday imposed a rigorous goalless draw against Petro de Luanda, in the 11 de Novembro Stadium, in the capital of the country, in a match of the third round of the Girabola2018.

With this result, Petro de Luanda, one of the main candidates to conquer the championship, along with 1º de Agosto, remains in fifth place with four points, while the Benguela team is in 14th with one point.

In others Saturday matches, Interclube won Sagrada Esperança 2-0, Kabuscorp defeated Huambo JGM 2-1 and Libolo defeated Académica do Lobito 1-0.

Interclube leads the round with seven points, followed by Kabuscorp and Libolo, both with six. 1º de Agosto holds the champion title.

