26 February 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Two More Europeans Die in Kampala

Photo: Jobs for Felons Hub/Flickr
By Joseph Kato

Police in Kampala are investigating the death of two more Europeans; a German and Belgian nationals that occurred on Friday and Monday.

The Force's spokesman, Mr Emilian Kayima, identified the German as Hans Jurgen Vallant, 64 and the Belgian as Eric Yvomr, 54.

"Postmortem report indicate that the Germany died of heart attack [on February 23]. He was first admitted at Case Hospital for two days but later transferred to Nsambya Hospital where he was pronounced dead," Mr Kayima said.

He added that Yvomr was [on February 26] found hanging in his rented apartment in Muyenga B zone having committed suicide, according to his woman friend, one Joseline Mupfasoni, a Burundian National, a resident of Muyenga B at Vermigo apartments.

This comes amid police investigations into the death of five other foreign nationals.

Last week, Mr Kayima, said a toxicology report indicated that the Swedish and Finnish nationals whose bodies were discovered on February 6 and 8 at Sheraton and Pearl of Africa hotels, respectively, died of foreign chemicals.

Mr Kayima said police had since started investigating a murder case as opposed to a natural death that was suspected before a toxicology examination was conducted.

Tersvouri Toomajuha Petteri, a 42-year-old Finish, died at Pearl of Africa Hotel on February 8 whereas Alex Sebastian, a 41-year-old Swede, died at Sheraton Hotel on February 6.

