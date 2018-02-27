27 February 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Besigye Wins Case Against UBC, Awarded Shs80m

Photo: Daily Monitor
Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye.
By Monitor Correspondent

Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has won a case in which he sued Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) for not running his 2011 campaign adverts.

Court presided over by Justice Margaret Ogulion on Monday awarded Dr Besigye Shs80 million in costs and damages after hearing that he paid the national broadcaster Shs21 million to run his campaign adverts ahead of the 2011 presidential elections but they (UBC) failed to honour the agreement.

During the hearing of the case, Besigye asked UBC to refund his Shs21 million. He told court that the national broadcaster took his money during the 2011 presidential campaign but never run his political adverts. This angered Besigye who said his case had taken so long in court having filed it in 2011.

Among other redresses, Besigye also sought an injunction barring UBC as a national broadcaster from discriminating against people depending on their political affiliations.

According to the suit filed against UBC and it's the former Managing Director Edward Musinguzi, the company received Shs21 million from Besigye's media agent, Big Ideas, to run over 200 spot messages for his 2011 presidential campaigns but none was run.

