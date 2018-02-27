26 February 2018

Angola Press Agency

Angola At 30 Edition of Lisbon Tourism Fair

Lisbon — Angola is attending from February 28 to March 4, 2018, the 30th Edition of Lisbon Tourism Exchange (BTL), taking place at Lisbon International Fair, in Portugal.

The information was confirmed by the organization of exhibition.

According to the source, this year Angola will have two stands, one by Institute of Tourism Development (Infotur) and another of the Ministry of Environment.

The event will bring together more than one thousand exhibitors from different areas, with stress to associations, municipalities, travel agents, tourist operators, hotel, catering and tourism.

Morocco is attending the 2018 Edition as guest country.

The 2017 Edition - 15 to 19 March - was attended by 78,001 visitors, an increase of three percent, compared to 2016.

