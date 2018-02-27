Photo: The Monitor

Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kale Kayihura has said the Force is under attack by what he called propagandist.

He made the remarks during the 24th police council sitting at Kigo.

"This council comes at the time when our image as police is under attack by people with their personal interests. Every day you hear police has done this, police has done that as if there's nothing good being done by police," he said

Gen Kayihura also asked cabinet to write off a Shs25 billion debt for utilities.

He said police was over stretched with debts and asked internal affairs minister, Gen Jeje Odongo, to convince cabinet to clear the debt that arose from utility bills like electricity and water.

However, Gen Jeje Odongo tasked the police Force to check itself instead of complaining.

"Check yourself. Is the image portrayed in the media a reality or a fabrication? In most cases we are the source of this because our mistakes," Gen Odongo said.