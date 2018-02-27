Angola: Global Fund Finances Malaria and HIV / Aids Control Actions

Luanda — At least USD 44 million is the amount made available by the Global Fund to finance actions to control malaria, HIV / AIDS and tuberculosis in the country, said its coordinator for Angola, Adriana Jimenez on Monday in Luanda.

The official who was speaking on the sidelines of the meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) and the Global Fund Committee, said that the funding will be used to purchase medicines and health products, support supervisions, train technicians and raise awareness communities.

The aim of this funding is to improve the health of the population in three years and, consequently, to reduce the number of deaths from the above-mentioned diseases.

Adriana Jimenez reiterated the continued support of the Global Fund to Angola since "there is a commitment to ensure the new fund investments that will be used to mitigate the negative impact of malaria, HIV / AIDS and tuberculosis."

The Secretary of State for Public Health, José da Cunha, described the meeting as "very important" as it will evaluate how the three grants financed by the Global Fund will work and, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to set the goals to follow.