26 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Water Council Meets Tuesday

Luanda — The first Ordinary Session of National Water Council will take place on Tuesday (27) in Luanda, under the Vice President of Republic Bornito de Sousa, according to a press release delivered to Angop on Monday.

The National Water Council is a permanent advisory body of Executive Power, created by Presidential Decree 76/17 of 5 April, which also approves its regulation.

The National Water Council is coordinated by Vice President Bornito de Sousa.

Among the tasks, the Council ensures the compatibility of the water resources management policy with the coastal planning policies.

It is also tasked with promoting the participation of local communities in the management of water resources, through the Regional Councils of Water Catchments.

In addition to Vice President, the Council is integrated by ministers of Energy and Water, Environment, Territory Administration and State Reform, Agriculture and Forestry.

It includes minister of Mineral Resources and Oil, Fisheries and Sea, Hotel and Tourism, Transport, Industry , Interior, Construction and Public Works, Land Planning and Housing, Economics and Planning, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Justice and Human Rights and Health.

The secretary of Council of Ministers and Secretary for Regional and Local Affairs of the President of Republic, representatives of local communities and associations of users of water resources, also integrate the body.

Angolan water network is very dense, with rivers distributed into five water reception systems.

