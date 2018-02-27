26 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President of Republic Returns to Luanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, arrived Monday afternoon in Luanda from Lunda Sul, where he officially opened the 2018 academic year, under the motto "For higher quality education, lets fight against corruption and impunity. "

Upon his arrival, the Head of State was received at the Military Air Terminal by the Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the governor of Luanda, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, among other Officials.

Angola has 72 institutions of higher education, 48 of which are private, which will allow the current academic year to open with 38,841 vacancies, representing an increase of 27,332 vacancies, compared to 111,086 available in 2017 academic year.

Of the school vacancies of this year, 106,585 places are in the private universities.

In order to gradually reduce asymmetries among the country's 18 provinces, seven academic regions were set up, notably Agostinho Neto comprises Luanda and Bengo, 11 de Novembro, Cabinda and Zaire and José Eduardo dos Santos, Huambo, Bié and Moxico.

However, Mandume universities comprises , Huíla, Namibe, Cuando Cubango and Cunene, Kimpa Vita comprises ,Uige and Cuanza Norte, Lueji A'Nkonda comprises ,Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul and Malanje) and Katyavala University Buila (Benguela and Cuanza Sul) the seven academic regions of Angola.

With regard to this subject, the President of the Republic announced (in his official opening address that the Government, led by himself, will provide the National System of Science and Technology and Innovation with a financing mechanism to be established soon.

He added that this measure will allow institutions and individual actors to apply for projects, actions and activities to support the National Development Plan 2018-2022.

During the working visit of a few hours to that locality, João Lourenço took the opportunity to note the works of the future General Hospital of Saurimo, in Candembe ward.

Angola

Angola Offers Visa On Arrival to Citizens From 61 Countries

The nationals of 61 countries travelling to Angola will be granted visas on arrival, state-owned media confirmed… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.