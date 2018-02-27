Angola: President of Republic Returns to Luanda

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, arrived Monday afternoon in Luanda from Lunda Sul, where he officially opened the 2018 academic year, under the motto "For higher quality education, lets fight against corruption and impunity. "

Upon his arrival, the Head of State was received at the Military Air Terminal by the Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the governor of Luanda, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, among other Officials.

Angola has 72 institutions of higher education, 48 of which are private, which will allow the current academic year to open with 38,841 vacancies, representing an increase of 27,332 vacancies, compared to 111,086 available in 2017 academic year.

Of the school vacancies of this year, 106,585 places are in the private universities.

In order to gradually reduce asymmetries among the country's 18 provinces, seven academic regions were set up, notably Agostinho Neto comprises Luanda and Bengo, 11 de Novembro, Cabinda and Zaire and José Eduardo dos Santos, Huambo, Bié and Moxico.

However, Mandume universities comprises , Huíla, Namibe, Cuando Cubango and Cunene, Kimpa Vita comprises ,Uige and Cuanza Norte, Lueji A'Nkonda comprises ,Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul and Malanje) and Katyavala University Buila (Benguela and Cuanza Sul) the seven academic regions of Angola.

With regard to this subject, the President of the Republic announced (in his official opening address that the Government, led by himself, will provide the National System of Science and Technology and Innovation with a financing mechanism to be established soon.

He added that this measure will allow institutions and individual actors to apply for projects, actions and activities to support the National Development Plan 2018-2022.

During the working visit of a few hours to that locality, João Lourenço took the opportunity to note the works of the future General Hospital of Saurimo, in Candembe ward.