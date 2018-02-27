26 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2018 - Domant FC Coach Resigns

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caxito — Bengo's Domant FC coach Francisco André has resigned over "interference" by the club's governing body in his work, the provincial radio station of the Angolan National Radio in Bengo announced Monday.

Radio Bengo said the Domant coach explained that the issue was pressure from the club's management to summon the player Cabibi, who was dismissed for marriage on Friday.

Speaking to Radio 5, Bengo's Domant FC president Domingos António said he had received a message from the coach to make his place available, which surprised him because Sunday they were together and the coach did not say anything about it.

Domingos António denied that there was any direct interference in the coach's work, but admits that at the end of the draw with Progresso do Sambizanga he called the attention of coach, stressing that for the good of the club and ambitions, it would be good for the Cabibi to play.

The sports official said that for now the deputy coach will lead the team.

After three rounds, Domant FC is seventh in Girabola 2018 with four points.

Angola

Angola Offers Visa On Arrival to Citizens From 61 Countries

The nationals of 61 countries travelling to Angola will be granted visas on arrival, state-owned media confirmed… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.