Caxito — Bengo's Domant FC coach Francisco André has resigned over "interference" by the club's governing body in his work, the provincial radio station of the Angolan National Radio in Bengo announced Monday.

Radio Bengo said the Domant coach explained that the issue was pressure from the club's management to summon the player Cabibi, who was dismissed for marriage on Friday.

Speaking to Radio 5, Bengo's Domant FC president Domingos António said he had received a message from the coach to make his place available, which surprised him because Sunday they were together and the coach did not say anything about it.

Domingos António denied that there was any direct interference in the coach's work, but admits that at the end of the draw with Progresso do Sambizanga he called the attention of coach, stressing that for the good of the club and ambitions, it would be good for the Cabibi to play.

The sports official said that for now the deputy coach will lead the team.

After three rounds, Domant FC is seventh in Girabola 2018 with four points.