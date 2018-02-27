26 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Attends Human Rights Council

Luanda — An Angolan delegation, led by Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto, is attending as from Monday the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

According to a press release from the Angolan Foreign Ministry, this is Angola's first participation since it joined the UN Human Rights Council in October 2017, whose mandate runs from 2018 to 2020.

The Angolan delegation is also integrated by Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship Ana Celeste Januário, the permanent representative of Angola to the UN Offices in Geneva Apolinário Correia, and the Deputy Attorney General Luis Mota Liz.

