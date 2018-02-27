27 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: 'It's Foolish to Think Mugabe Will Come Back and Rule Zimbabwe Again'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Patrick Zhuwao/Facebook
Former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe.

Zimbabwean former freedom fighters have reportedly rebuked ex-president Robert Mugabe for criticising the new administration, saying that the nonagenarian "was dreaming" if he believed that he could rule the southern African country again.

Mugabe, who was ousted in November last year, reportedly attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies over the weekend, saying that they were "wrong" in removing him from power.

During a private birthday party at his Harare mansion, the 94-year-old ex-president demanded an apology from Mnangagwa for last year's military operation that saw his 37-year rule coming to an end.

Mugabe claimed that the ruling Zanu-PF party still wanted to work with him but he was concerned over trusting his former comrades after they "shredded the [country's] constitution", reported The Standard.

"Can they be trusted again? Can our people vote for such a Zanu-PF, a Zanu-PF which shredded the constitution? I don't know," Mugabe was quoted as saying.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association general secretary Victor Matemadanda compared Mugabe to Rhodesia's ex-prime minister Ian Smith, whom he said ruled without consultation and punished those who disagreed with his rule.

Matemadanda, on the other hand, described Mnangagwa as a team player, "who is always with the people and makes informed decision".

He said the military intervention dubbed Operation Restore Legacy would not have been possible with the popular support of Zimbabweans.

"Some people are calling for a return of Mugabe alleging he loved them better than the way president Mnangagwa does but I want to say it's foolish to think that Mugabe will come back to rule, that's just a show of desperation from comrades who don't have orientation," Matemadanda was quoted as saying.

News24

Zimbabwe

'Chinese Condoms Too Small for Zimbabwean Men'

Health minister David Parirenyatwa has challenged local companies to consider manufacturing condoms, saying imported… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.