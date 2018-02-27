26 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Special Education Needs More Classrooms

Sumbe — The primary school of I cycle of Sumbe, coastal Cuanza Sul province need to accommodate a larger number of students in this school year.

In addition to the expansion, it is also necessary to equip them with equipment that

allow the teaching and learning of students with special needs.

The director of the institution, Domingas Ngumbe, defended a greater social inclusion of people with physical and motor deficiencies in several establishments of normal education, to the detriment of the legal diploma of the previous years.

The school has 24 teachers, five classrooms and 400 students enrolled in this school year.

