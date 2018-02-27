Namibia: Tigers Get Back in the Groove

After an indifferent start to the league, Tigers picked up maximum points over the weekend to get their campaign back on track.

On Friday night they beat Young African 1-0 with Mapenzi Muwanei scoring the winner early in the second half, and on Sunday night they beat Black Africa 2-1 after a late winner by Benjamin Nenkavu.

The match against Black Africa was a cracking affair that kept the fans on the edge of their seats throughout.

BA were more dangerous in the early stages with their young midfielder Wendell Rudath at the centre of their attacks.

He had an early shot well saved by Tigers keeper, David Petersen, and then sent a through ball to Jerome Louis who shot narrowly wide.

Rudath finally got the opener in spectacular style midway through the first half when he latched onto a Derl Namaseb cross to give Petersen no chance with a scorching shot.

Tigers, however, fought back well and after Bradley Wermann came close, heading over from a corner, he equalised shortly before halftime with a free kick that deflected off a team mate to wrong foot BA keeper Calvin Spiegel.

Tigers coach Woody Jacobs brought on midfielders Llewellyn Stanley and Gustav Isaak as second half substitutes and they soon made an impact with their tricky runs and defence-splitting passes.

Benjamin Nenkavu, Mapenzi Muwanei and Esko Kavela all came close to scoring, before Nenkavu got the winner, six minutes from time with a pin-point header from Isaak's cross.

Tigers' coach Woody Jacobs was elated with the result.

"We had a very poor start; we were not at our best, we gave balls away and BA put us under pressure and they subsequently scored. But the boys came back in the second half, they really dug deep - I think we really deserved to win this game and I'm just elated to have the three points in the bag."

Jacobs said the team was now starting to reach its potential, but he dismissed any talk of a title challenge this season.

"We started the first round in disarray, the players were not fit, but the quality is now coming through and the players are getting fit. We want to climb the ladder, but it's not about challenging for the league title. We want to get Tigers in the best possible position that we can and then we want to build for next season, because next season we want to win the league," he said.

Regarding their two outstanding matches against Unam and Citizens, he said the matches will be replayed.

"I think the ruling was the case was withdrawn, so according to my understanding, we have to replay those matches, because the charges were withdrawn that they failed to pitch up for a match. It will be good if we can play those matches, because it will give us a potential six points and also a better position on the log. Now with the saga behind us we will play the two matches, but I just don't know when," he said.

Black Africa coach Lucky Richter said Tigers deserved to win the match, but he said BA were still in the running for the league title.

"I think soccer was the winner at the end of the day. It was a very good display from both teams, and at the end of the day, if you take your chances you will end up winning.

"The league race is still wide open, though, I think Stars did us all a favour by only getting three points, the same like us, so we are still in there and I believe if we up our game a little bit we can still win the title," he said.

Blue Waters and Mighty Gunners also collected maximum points over the weekend.

Blue Waters beat Young Chiefs 2-1 and Chief Santos 3-2, while Gunners beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 and Life Fighters 3-0.

Log leaders African Stars suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Citizens on Saturday, but bounced back with a 1-0 victory against Unam on Sunday.

Tura Magic could only collect one point over the weekend after drawing 0-0 against Young African on Sunday and losing 2-1 to Black Africa on Saturday.

Stars remain top of the log on 41 points, followed by Black Africa and Tura Magic, who are both on 34, and Young African on 33 points.

Eleven Arrows suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Young Chiefs on Saturday, but bounced back in spectacular style when they recorded one of the biggest victories in Premier League history with a 8-1 victory against Chief Santos on Sunday.