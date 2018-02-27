26 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Recommends Preventive Measures Against Scabies

Saurimo — Combat scabies outbreak in eastern Lunda Sul province entails preventive measures, such as personal and environmental hygiene, in order to avoid its spread, said Monday Angolan health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta.

Sílvia Lutucuta directed the health professionals in Lunda Sul to continue to take actions toward raising awareness and education actions to patients, as well as humanised treatment with dignity.

She pledged to send soon technicians from the National Department of Public Health and a team of dermatology doctors from Luanda to reinforce the General Hospital of Lunda Sul to combat disease.

The Health Ministry is not unaware of the situation. The sector is taking appropriate measures to promptly combat the outbreak of disease, she said, pledging commitment to prevent the spread of disease.

On the other hand, the minister urged on the situation of malaria and cholera in the country.

Lutucuta said that it is worrisome, mentioning the province of Uíge, Cuanza Sul, Luanda, Benguela, Huambo, Bié and Cuando Cubango, as the main focus of pathology.

Scabies is a very fast human contagion disease. The parasite deposits its eggs on the man's skin, causing itching and bruising, spreading to other parts of the body.

