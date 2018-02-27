Angola: Government Creates Favorable Environment for Investment

Luanda — The Angolan government is working to create a favorable business environment for investment, with actions to combat corruption and impunity, said Monday the President of the Republic, Joao Lourenço in Saurimo, Lunda Sul.

According to the head of State, the facilitation of the visa granting process, fiscal and exchange rate measures, among others, will also substantially change the current framework in the country, within the scope of Government actions.

For President João Lourenço who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the academic year 2018, the challenge facing Angola is undoubtedly economic and social development.

To him, there is no development without a strong commitment to quality education. He said that foreign investors investing their capital in the country will find and recruit for their companies, factories and industries the greatest possible number of highly educated cadres in the most different fields of knowledge.

João Lourenço spoke of the responsibility of making Angola a prosperous, developed and capable country in the region and in the world.

President said that the challenge is great, it is possible to be achieved if the education is rigorous and demanding in the country.

Recognizing a shortage of cadres in the country, the President of the Republic defended the need to graduate more and better. The beginning of the 2018 academic year had as its motto: "For quality higher education, fight against corruption and impunity."