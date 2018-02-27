Nigeria's Historic Winter Olympic Team Arrives Today

After their historic outing at the Pyeonchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Nigeria's quartet of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Omeoga Akuoma and Simidele Adeagbo will return to Nigeria today.

The quartet, who made history as the first African women to compete in Bobsled and Skeleton events at the Winter Olympics, will arrive Lagos courtesy of sponsor, KLM Airlines, at 8:05pm local time.

Interestingly, they achieved personal bests at the Olympics to set the stage for more Nigerians to embrace Winter Olympics, in the years ahead.

Adeagbo recorded a personal best of 53:73 seconds in Skeleton, while the Bobsled duo of Adigun and Akuoma reached their personal best of 52.21 seconds.

Nigeria's Ambassador to South Korea, His Excellency, Ambassador Amin Mohammad Dalhatu, Minister of Sport, Barrister Solomon Dalung, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) President, Engr. Habu Gumel, Former DG National Sports Commission (NSC) Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria President, Chief Solomon Ogba, all cheered the team, in Pyeonchang.

Support for the team came from the government as well as corporate sponsors like Travelstart, STAR, VISA, KWESE Sport and ACCESS Bank.