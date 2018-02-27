Namibia: DTS, Saints Take an Early Lead

DTS and Saints took the early lead in the Men and Women's Premier Leagues of the 2018 Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League which recently began in Windhoek.

DTS won their opening three matches to go to the top of the Men's Premier League on 11 points, followed by Saints on eight and Unam on six points.

On Saturday, DTS beat Unam 2-1 in a close encounter with Darryn Roberts and Jason Bolton scoring the winning goals, while Mbatata Uremena replied for Unam.

They also comfortably beat Windhoek Old Boys' B team 6-0 with William D'Arth scoring a hattrick, to follow up on their 5-1 win against BDO Wanderers on Thursday, with Billy Beukes scoring a brace.

Second-placed Saints scored two consecutive victories against Saints' B team, while they were held to a 4-4 draw by defending champions WOB A a week ago.

After comfortably beating their B team 6-0 on 13 February, the found the going tougher on Sunday before eventually beating Saints B 4-2.

Cody van der Merwe gave Saints A an early lead from a short corner but Saints B struck back with goals by Keegan du Raan and Nevil Gora to take a 2-1 halftime lead.

Saints A however came out firing in the second half and three goals in three minutes put them in charge.

Damien Schutz scored the first two, first stabbing a loose ball into an empty net and then scoring from an acute angle, while further pressure led to a Saints own goal.

On Sunday, Old Boys A recorded a comfortable 5-1 victory against their B team, with Bucko Bartlett scoring four goals and Sean McCullough one.

In other men's results, Unam recorded two victories, beating Saints B 2-1 and Nust 2-0, while Saints B beat Nust 5-0.

In the Women's Premier League, Saints went top of the log on 11 points after winning their opening three matches.

On Saturday they beat Windhoek Old Boys 5-0 and DTS 3-2. Kaela Schimming scored a brace against DTS and Hester Neethling one goal, while Hele Steenkamp and Lume Lambert scored for DTS.

Defending champions Unam went second on the log on eight points after a 5-2 victory against the Angels on Sunday morning. Unam's captain Maggy Mengo was the stand out player, scoring all Unam's five goals.