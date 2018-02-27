Namibia: Iron Lady Ventures Into MMA

Iron Lady Promotions have partnered top South African combat sport entity Fightstar to develop mixed martial arts in Namibia.

Fightstar is the leading MMA establishment in South Africa, where the fast-growing sport is lucrative and professional.

While the legal framework for the sport still needs to be finalised with the Namibia Sports Commission, Iron Lady founder Anita Tjombe and Fightstar co-owners Shawn Tyler and Grant Oliff could not keep "the good news" to themselves, making public the new venture on Monday.

"We want to make this big in Namibia, just like it is in South Africa, the USA and Europe," an upbeat Tjombe, who has struggled to make inroads in boxing, said.

"I'm still in boxing, but I decided on adding MMA to my stable because there is a market for it, and I believe Namibians need their own platform to take part in this very attractive sport."

Namibia has a modest MMA movement, with only a handful of fighters regularly on the South African scene. However, there is no sport body for MMA, which combines several combat sport disciplines, in the country.

Tjombe said partnering a renowned brand like Fightstar would allow Namibians to compete against international fighters from across the globe.

The partnership was facilitated by businesswoman Karen Woermann, a long-time associate of Tyler.

"It's an extremely exciting sport. We get a lot of fighters from Angola, Congo and other parts of Africa coming down to SA for fights. Namibia is right in the middle, and instead of people having to come all the way to South Africa, they can end here for all of that," Tyler said.

The plan is to infuse the sport at strongrooms' level before the end of the year, and then build on that foundation.

"We will be looking for diamonds. We're looking for young amateur talent, to build up. We're not looking to take professionals from other sports codes," Oliff explained.

"We have produced many world champions, and we want to produce many more. Our primary focus in Namibia will be the development at grassroots level. We will be closely working with MMA South Africa and IMMAF [International Mixed Martial Arts Federation] to build as much as we can. We need to pass on knowledge of the industry, train coaches and fighters, and so forth," he continued.

"We are here to help Namibia create a proper structure like we have in South Africa. Ultimately, the objective is to take Namibian MMA onto the international arena.

"If we can get it right in Namibia, then we can see about extending to other countries on the continent," Oliff added.