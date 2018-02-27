Kenya: Former TV Anchor Accuses MP Husband of Assault

Photo: Nairobi News

Former Ebru TV anchor Doreen Gatwiri .

Former TV anchor Doreen Gatwiri has claimed that her life was in danger after she accused a Member of Parliament of assaulting her.

Ms Gatwiri claimed that the MP, who is her husband, attacked her on Monday night in their home in Karen, Nairobi.

"Guys My life is in danger. This evening at about 9.50pm my husband (redacted) assulted (sic) me at our Karen Home over domestic quarrel and I sustained head injuries at the back of my ear resulting to my left ear going numb and serious headache and my right knee. i managed to report the matter at Hardy Police Station," she wrote on the popular Kilimani Mums group.

"I fear for my life because he always threatened me that I really don't know who he is. One time he told me to ask around who "(redacted) is."

NOT FIRST TIME

She said this was not the first time he has assaulted her.

"This assault is not the first or second time. I did it to protect my home and his anger condition but enough is enough. His anger issue is always getting out of hand making me a target," she added.

She also claims that he has also previously assaulted their house girl by slapping her and using his walking stick on her.

"He also slapped our chef (redacted) who took the matter to the police," she went on.

She said she had reported the matter at Hardy Police Station and later went to hospital in Parklands "in fear of neighboring hospitals that he could be tracking my moves to attack me again or stop me from taking action".

The former news anchor at ebru TV sought refuge at a friend's house in Kileleshwa.