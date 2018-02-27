Zimbabwe: Teams Brace for Cricket Extravaganza

West Indies skipper Jason Holder has targeted the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier to help his side find the winning momentum.

The Windies have fared badly in the last 12 months and are coming into the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe on the back of a series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand in their last tour.

"All the guys are motivated and we know what's at stake. I see this as an opportunity for us to grab some momentum ahead of the World Cup, get some games under our belt, just to finalise some combinations, get some things right and hopefully turn our cricket around in terms of the ODI format.

"It's probably one of our weaker formats. We have been inconsistent. Obviously, it's something that we have addressed and I am looking forward now and hopefully we should see some good performances," said Holder.

Windies highlight Group A which also has Ireland, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and United Arab Emirates.

Although they are the favourites to win the group, Holder believes there will be no easy opponents.

"I would say tricky and we see every game as a very important game. We have got to be professional. I don't want to stress too much on the opposition.

"We are more focused on the cricket that we want to play."

The Windies will today gauge their preparedness with a warm-up match against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's vice-captain Rashid Khan is expected to lead the side at least in the first half of the tournament after Asghar Stanikzai underwent an emergency appendicitis operation in Harare yesterday.

Afghanistan are in Group B along with hosts Zimbabwe, Scotland, Hong Kong and Nepal.

"It feels good to see that Afghanistan is a favourite to qualify. I think we should show it on the ground, it"s not only on paper that we should look good.

"We should give 100 per cent on the ground and deliver. The result is not in our hands but we can only give 100 per cent on the ground and play positive, believe in ourselves, just go in and enjoy."

Rashid, who comes into the tournament with personal milestones after he recently ascended the charts to become the world's number-one ranked ODI bowler, said his side was not looking too far ahead, but was committed to take maximum points in the Super Six stage.

"We should finish the table having four points, it will be very handy in the next round. We have to take every match seriously. We have to play good cricket against every team.

"Hopefully, it will go well and we will get four points and go to the next round," he said.

Hong Kong captain Babar Hayat said his side was prepared to cause some upsets. They play the Netherlands today and Nepal on Thursday in the warm up games. Hosts Zimbabwe will also be involved in the warm-up games as they face Ireland today and Papua New Guinea on Thursday in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe will open their campaign in the tournament against Nepal this Sunday.

President Mnangagwa on Sunday said all was set for the games to begin when he addressed guests at the welcome reception for the visiting teams.

"We are humbled by the decision of the International Cricket Council to choose Zimbabwe as a venue for these Qualifiers which will see two teams proceed to the International Cricket World Cup set for England in 2019.

"To all teams, participants, sponsors and spectators, we treasure your coming. Welcome, Mauya, sethule.

"The hosting of these Qualifiers by Zimbabwe comes at the most opportune time following a peaceful transition in our country which has ushered in a renewed sense of optimism and has been marked by a process of engaging and re-engaging with the global family of nations.

"The significance and impact of this sport fiesta, therefore, should not be underestimated, as it marks our full re-admission into the world cricket arena. We are indeed overjoyed and thrilled to be your hosts," said President Mnangagwa.

Tournament Proper (first round):

Sunday, 4 March - PNG v UAE (Harare Sports Club), Ireland v Netherlands (Old Hararians), Zimbabwe v Nepal (Queens Sports Club); Afghanistan v Scotland (Bulawayo Athletic Club)

Tuesday, 6 March - PNG v Ireland (HSC), Windies v UAE (OH), Zimbabwe v Afghanistan, (QSC), Scotland v Hong Kong (BAC)

Thursday, 8 March - Netherlands v UAE (HSC), Windies v PNG (OH), Scotland v Nepal (QSC), Afghanistan v Hong Kong (BAC)

Saturday, 10 March - Windies v Ireland (HSC), PNG v Netherlands (OH), Zimbabwe v Hong Kong (QSC), Afghanistan v Nepal (BAC)

Monday, 12 March - Windies v Netherlands (HSC), Ireland v UAE (OH), Hong Kong v Nepal (QSC) Zimbabwe v Scotland (BAC)