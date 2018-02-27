Zimbabwe: President Heads for DRC

President Mnangagwa today leaves for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to meet his counterpart President Joseph Kabila as he resumes his courtesy calls on fellow Heads of State and Government in the region to apprise them of political developments in Zimbabwe that culminated in the resignation of his predecessor Cde Robert Mugabe last November.
Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba yesterday said besides the courtesy call, the visit will see the two countries discussing bilateral relations.