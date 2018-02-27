Harare Basketball Association have postponed the date for submission of nominees for the secretary-general post to march 2 and elections will be held eight days later.

Acting secretary-general, Benjamin Jani, said the extraordinary congress, which was initially scheduled for this month, will now be held at City Sports Centre on March 10.

"The secretary-general Samantha Matavatava left the position and has now become vacant so we are now looking forward to replacing her," he said.

"Nominations, according to Article 19.1.2 of the HBA constitution, are being called for and the deadline for submission is March 2 in the evening."

Jani also added that according to Article 18.17, there will be no acceptance of any issues raised on the day.

Nominated candidates should have a minimum qualifications of 5 O" Levels and must have experience in administration at school, club, provincial or national level.

The duties of the HBA secretary-general are those stipulated in Article 33 of the current HBA constitution.