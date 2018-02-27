Tanzania: Big Excitement As Hospital Is Opened

Tarime — TARIME District Council has timely implemented Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa's directive to the local government, with support of the North Mara Gold Mine, to open a new hospital at Nyamwaga village.

Several people thronged the new facility for medical services, after opening its doors for the first time on Friday. "We have implemented the directive issued by the Prime Minister.

We have started providing services at the hospital today", Tarime District Council Executive Director (DED), Mr Apoo Castro Tindwa told the 'Daily News'.

The newly built hospital is equipped with modern medical equipment capable of diagnosing some of complicated diseases, easing the agony that many people endured by travelling to the faraway regional hospital for attention. Plans are underway to upgrade the new facility to a district hospital, according to Mr Apoo.

"The new facility has modern medical equipment", DED Apoo said. During his tour of Mara Region last month, the prime minister directed that the facility be upgraded, after being impressed with ongoing activities, highlights of which included building construction and equipment installation.

The Mara Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Adam Malima promised the PM that the hospital would be open on February 24, a pledge that came true. The new facility would provide huge relief for the people of Tarime District, who have been largely dependent on the Tarime district government hospital which is under the management of Tarime Town council after the district was spilt into two councils a few years ago.