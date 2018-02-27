26 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire Set to Jet Off to UAE

A high-level delegation led by Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire is expected to leave Mogadishu for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday afternoon. Sources said the PM's visit came following an invitation from the UAE authorities. The Somali delegation will hold talks with the United Arab Emirates officials in Abu Dhabi.

This will be the first official visit by Somali PM to UAE since the start of Gulf crises in June 2017 in which the Federal government of Somalia took a neutral stance on the GCC rift. The UAE has provided support to Somali government in the past years as it trained soldiers in Mogadishu and implement development projects in parts of the capital.

