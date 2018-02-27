26 February 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Acute Water Crisis in North Darfur Capital

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Fasher — Members of the North Darfur parliament has urged the state authorities to develop plans to ease the acute shortage of drinking water in the capital El Fasher.

The parliament's Services Committee demanded the state departments responsible for the provision of water and electricity "to urgently develop plans" to solve the crisis, "especially that the summer is approaching".

Nasreldin Mahmoud, Director-General of the North Darfur Drinking Water Department attributed the acute shortage of drinking water in the state capital to fluctuations in the power supply "that negatively affects the flow of water to the city".

North Darfur is suffering from a fuel crisis as well.

Sudan

UN Commends Sudanese Efforts in Implementing Plans On Child Protection in Conflict Areas

The Assistant Secretary General on Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, has commended the efforts exerted by the… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.