Sudan: Acute Water Crisis in North Darfur Capital

El Fasher — Members of the North Darfur parliament has urged the state authorities to develop plans to ease the acute shortage of drinking water in the capital El Fasher.

The parliament's Services Committee demanded the state departments responsible for the provision of water and electricity "to urgently develop plans" to solve the crisis, "especially that the summer is approaching".

Nasreldin Mahmoud, Director-General of the North Darfur Drinking Water Department attributed the acute shortage of drinking water in the state capital to fluctuations in the power supply "that negatively affects the flow of water to the city".

North Darfur is suffering from a fuel crisis as well.