A ZANU PF supporter in Gutu district has been sentenced to six months in prison for assaulting Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) member and local poet Abel Mauchu.

The CCJP activist was beaten for refusing to reveal his voter registration slip to Zanu PF henchman Matora Musiiwa who wanted to record the serial number.

Musiiwa was Monday spared jail time after Gutu magistrate Edwin Marecha who conditionally suspended two months of the sentence.

The other four months were also suspended for 105 hours of community service at a local school.

Prosecutor Simon Mudyahoto told the court that the attack occurred on 9 February this year.

Musiiwa approached Mauchi at the local business centre and demanded to know why the latter had not submitted his BVR serial number when everybody else had done so.

The complainant, who had been away on CCJP peace programmes in Zaka, indicated that he had away from home, but Musiiwa went on to accuse him of being a supporter of the opposition MDC-T party.

Sensing danger, the complainant decided to walk away but Musiiwa followed him. He tripped the victim to the ground and repeatedly kick him with booted feet in the left ribs, inflicting severe injuries.

Mauchi has since slapped the Zanu PF activist with a $10,000 lawsuit over the assault.