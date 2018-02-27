26 February 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Health Service Provision

Tagged:

Related Topics

Indicating that owing to the successful villages regrouping people living in the remote areas of the region have become beneficiaries of health services, the head of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, Dr. Yohannes Tekeste said that in the past 26 years the number of health facilities has increased form 5 to 41 and that has increased by 800%.

Dr. Yohannes reiterated that the new health stations in Karora, Embatkala and Irafaile equipped with modern equipment and human resources are significantly contributing in easing the load of the hospitals in the region.

Dr. Yohannes further said that ambulances have been allocated to the health centers of Karora, Kamchewa, Adobha, Dahlak and Emahminen and the Nakfa, Afabet and Massawa Hospitals have began providing dentistry treatment service.

Eritrea

Anti-Deportation Protests Continue in Tel Aviv

About 15,000 protesters turned out Saturday on the streets of Tel Aviv to voice their opposition to the deportation of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.