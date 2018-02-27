Eritrea: Land Allocation in Aderda Administrative Area

The land allotment program which was conducted on 24 February was based on the 2014 land allotment proclamation issued by the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment.

Speaking at the event, the head of the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment branch in the Central region, Mr. Mekonnen Mael said that 1,139 plot of land is prepared to be distributed and that the remaining residents that are not given land at this stage will be given upon meeting their requirements.

The administrator of Gala Nefhi sub-zone, Mr. Mehari Yohannes on his part commended the government bodies and village committees for the strong participation in realizing the program.

It is to be recalled that land allotment program was conducted in Embeito, Ademzemat and Laguen administrative areas of the Gala-Nefhi sub zone as well as in Beleza administrative areas in the Serejaka sub zone.

Mr. Mekonnen Mael, head of the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment branch in the Central region, further noted that the land allotment program will continue in other villages and administrative areas in accordance with set out plan and reminded the land allotment committees to finalize all the necessary documentations.