26 February 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Land Allocation in Aderda Administrative Area

Tagged:

Related Topics

The land allotment program which was conducted on 24 February was based on the 2014 land allotment proclamation issued by the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment.

Speaking at the event, the head of the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment branch in the Central region, Mr. Mekonnen Mael said that 1,139 plot of land is prepared to be distributed and that the remaining residents that are not given land at this stage will be given upon meeting their requirements.

The administrator of Gala Nefhi sub-zone, Mr. Mehari Yohannes on his part commended the government bodies and village committees for the strong participation in realizing the program.

It is to be recalled that land allotment program was conducted in Embeito, Ademzemat and Laguen administrative areas of the Gala-Nefhi sub zone as well as in Beleza administrative areas in the Serejaka sub zone.

Mr. Mekonnen Mael, head of the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment branch in the Central region, further noted that the land allotment program will continue in other villages and administrative areas in accordance with set out plan and reminded the land allotment committees to finalize all the necessary documentations.

Eritrea

Anti-Deportation Protests Continue in Tel Aviv

About 15,000 protesters turned out Saturday on the streets of Tel Aviv to voice their opposition to the deportation of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.