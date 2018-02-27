Cameroon: Social Democratic Front - New Officials, Roles Redefined

The ninth elective convention of February 22-24, 2018 brought in landmark innovations.

Cameroon's leading opposition political party, Social Democratic Front (SDF) is marching forward in its quest to conquer more political ground with new vigour, impetus following the determining elective convention that took place in Bamenda on February 22-24, 2018.

History will forever hold that for the first time in the history of the SDF, it was in the Bamenda 2018 elective convention that a different party official other than the National Chairman John Fru Ndi was elected as the party's candidate in the presidential election.

Indeed, Honourable Joshua Nabangi Osih, Member of Parliament for Wouri Centre constituency in the Littoral Region was elected on the last day of the convention on February 24 to be the SDF flag bearer in the 2018 presidential election.

The National Chairman elect, John Fru Ndi earlier set the pace for the race to the SDF candidate for the presidential election when he declared that he was not going to stand. The contest for the presidency was a tough one as one of the candidates Mbah Ndam stepped down just before the election.

Consequently, the race was between Hon. Joshua Nabangi Osih and Hon. Nforbi Nchinda. Campaign messages and gadgets were rife.

At the end of the day Hon. Joshua Nabangi Osih carried the day winning with an 88.39 per cent of the votes cast against 11.61 per cent for Hon. Forbi Nchinda. Detailed results indicated that out of the 1,164 delegates who voted, 1,021 voted for Joshua Nabangi Osih while 134 voted for Hon. Forbi Nchinda and they were nine null votes.

The winner Joshua Osih thanked the SDF for voting him to be the flag bearer of the party. He promised to work with supporters and within the context of the laws governing the party.

Day two and three of the 9th national elective Convention of the Social Democratic Front - SDF was a hectic one as delegates listened to reports from the different committees while making amendments and proposals. It was also a high moment for the presentation of a draft constitution for a 10 federated state by Hon. Mbah Ndam. Also, top on the agenda was the election of the National Chairman of the SDF, vice chairman and the election of NEC members.

For the post of chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi had no rival consequently he was voted by acclamation. Meanwhile, a new NEC was formed as some 43 members were elected into the organ that sees into the day-today running of the party.

Worth mentioning is the fact that the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement-CPDM was represented by a delegation headed by the Assistant Secretary General of the Central Committee, Minister Grégoire Owona who congratulated the SDF for holding their convention despite the difficult times.

He equally congratulated the SDF for their contribution towards the development of democracy in Cameroon. He acknowledged that the SDF is the leading opposition party in the country and has played a major role in the promotion of peace.