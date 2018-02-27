Zimbabwe: New Curriculum Books Launched

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education yesterday launched the first batch of the new curriculum framework textbooks at Dunnolly Primary School in Seke District.

The 5 000 textbooks were procured with the assistance of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund at a cost of $1 790 590.

The ministry received $9 million for the procurement of learning and teaching materials under the Education Development Fund (EDF), which is administered by UNICEF.

Speaking at the launch, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima said he was happy with the development.

"We are gathered here today to witness a momentous occasion, the fulfilment of an important phase of the implementation of the new curriculum framework 2015-2022 in the form of the delivery of teaching and learning materials responsive to the new curriculum," he said.

"Following the development of the new curriculum, together with the syllabus, the next phase was the development of teaching and learning materials, including textbooks.

"Apart from local efforts that may be made to procure textbooks, the ministry has taken it upon itself, working together with partners, to procure textbooks, especially to support disadvantaged schools and vulnerable learners.

"Today we are witnessing the handover of textbooks that were procured by the ministry with assistance from UNICEF."

Minister Mavima said the procurement of the textbooks was necessary as it would enable pupils to have access to updated learning material.

"The provision of textbooks and other teaching and learning materials is central to quality education delivery," he said.

"The availability of textbooks is envisaged as a way of improving learning achievement in both primary and secondary schools. So, the importance of providing textbooks cannot be over emphasised.

"Government and the ministry must not only be seen to be helping children to access education, but also to be providing quality education by using quality learning resources."

Minister Mavima said the exercise would be followed by distribution of textbooks to schools countrywide based on their supply.

He said his ministry aimed to have a one pupil per textbook ratio.

Minister Mavima urged schools to compliment the ministry's efforts by buying textbooks.

The textbooks cover ECD A, Grades One and Three; and Form One and Three. Six primary and secondary schools in Seke District will receive the textbooks.