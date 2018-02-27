27 February 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Nust Demo - 60 Students Arrested

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Nust students protest.

Some 60 National University of Science (NUST) students were arrested Monday for demonstrating against a stand-off between lecturers and management at the institution.

Tutors have been on a strike which has paralysed operations at the university with students saying they have gone for four weeks without lectures.

On Monday, the scholars barricaded roads around the university, resulting in running battles with police in riot gear for the better part of Monday morning.

When NewZimbabwe.com's news crew visited the campus, agitated students had blocked Cecil Avenue and the Beitbridge/ Harare roads with tree logs, stones and tyres.

The university's Student Representative Council (SRC) said arrested students, who include ZINASU southern region chairperson Pashor Sibanda, are being held at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Precious Simango, could not immediately confirm the arrests.

"I can confirm that there are demonstrations at NUST right now but as for the arrests, I have not yet received reports of arrests so far.

"I will come back to you as soon as I get the information," said Simango.

NewZimbabwe.com however, witnessed several students being bundled into waiting police trucks.

NUST lecturers have been on a strike for some time, protesting the alleged mismanagement of resources at the institution.

More on This

Students Shut Down University

Students at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Monday shut down the institution demanding an… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.