Some 60 National University of Science (NUST) students were arrested Monday for demonstrating against a stand-off between lecturers and management at the institution.

Tutors have been on a strike which has paralysed operations at the university with students saying they have gone for four weeks without lectures.

On Monday, the scholars barricaded roads around the university, resulting in running battles with police in riot gear for the better part of Monday morning.

When NewZimbabwe.com's news crew visited the campus, agitated students had blocked Cecil Avenue and the Beitbridge/ Harare roads with tree logs, stones and tyres.

The university's Student Representative Council (SRC) said arrested students, who include ZINASU southern region chairperson Pashor Sibanda, are being held at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Precious Simango, could not immediately confirm the arrests.

"I can confirm that there are demonstrations at NUST right now but as for the arrests, I have not yet received reports of arrests so far.

"I will come back to you as soon as I get the information," said Simango.

NewZimbabwe.com however, witnessed several students being bundled into waiting police trucks.

NUST lecturers have been on a strike for some time, protesting the alleged mismanagement of resources at the institution.