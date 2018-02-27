Rwanda: Berlin Festival Award - Rwandan Film "Imfura" Wins Silver Bear Jury Prize

The 68th Berlin International Film Festival took place between the 15th and 25th of February. Rwandan filmmaker, Samuel Ishimwe won the Silver Bear for Short Film Jury Prize for his film "Imfura." Imfura is the first Rwandan production to be included in the competition of Berlinale Shorts.

For the first time, a Rwandan short film competed on global stage and won. 27 year old Rwandan filmmaker Samuel Ishimwe took home the Silver Bear Jury Prize in the short film category for his film "Imfura" at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival. Imfura is the first Rwandan production to be included in the competition of Berlinale Shorts.

In the film Imfura, Gisa goes to the village of Nkora, native to his mother who disappeared during the genocide. He finds himself in the midst of a family conflict over the fate of the ruins of a house his mother had built. Caught between the contradictions of a changing society, Gisa, who is almost the same age as the new Rwanda, seeks to rediscover his share of the collective memory of a past that belongs to him, but also so far away.

According to the programme, "The film's hybrid form, its fusion of documentary and staged material, gives it a great sense of immediacy." The film has been screened in the 36th International Film Festival of Uruguay 2018 and the 28th African, Asian and Latin American Film Festival 2018.

The Berlin International Film Festival is the largest film festival in the world. The festival sold over 300,000 tickets and had 396 films in all the festival's various sections.

Ishimwe worked as a journalist and photographer and attended several film workshops. His short films have screened at various festivals including Durban International Film Festival in South Africa. In June 2017 he completed a film degree at the Geneva School of Art and Design (HEAD).

The film is acted in Kinyarwanda with subtitles.