27 February 2018

This is Africa (Hilversum)

Rwanda: Berlin Festival Award - Rwandan Film "Imfura" Wins Silver Bear Jury Prize

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Berlin International Film Festival
Samuel Ishimwe's Imfura.
By Socrates Mbamalu

The 68th Berlin International Film Festival took place between the 15th and 25th of February. Rwandan filmmaker, Samuel Ishimwe won the Silver Bear for Short Film Jury Prize for his film "Imfura." Imfura is the first Rwandan production to be included in the competition of Berlinale Shorts.

For the first time, a Rwandan short film competed on global stage and won. 27 year old Rwandan filmmaker Samuel Ishimwe took home the Silver Bear Jury Prize in the short film category for his film "Imfura" at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival. Imfura is the first Rwandan production to be included in the competition of Berlinale Shorts.

In the film Imfura, Gisa goes to the village of Nkora, native to his mother who disappeared during the genocide. He finds himself in the midst of a family conflict over the fate of the ruins of a house his mother had built. Caught between the contradictions of a changing society, Gisa, who is almost the same age as the new Rwanda, seeks to rediscover his share of the collective memory of a past that belongs to him, but also so far away.

According to the programme, "The film's hybrid form, its fusion of documentary and staged material, gives it a great sense of immediacy." The film has been screened in the 36th International Film Festival of Uruguay 2018 and the 28th African, Asian and Latin American Film Festival 2018.

The Berlin International Film Festival is the largest film festival in the world. The festival sold over 300,000 tickets and had 396 films in all the festival's various sections.

Ishimwe worked as a journalist and photographer and attended several film workshops. His short films have screened at various festivals including Durban International Film Festival in South Africa. In June 2017 he completed a film degree at the Geneva School of Art and Design (HEAD).

The film is acted in Kinyarwanda with subtitles.

More on This

Rwandan Scoops Berlin Film Festival Award

2018 marked the first year a short film from Rwanda competed at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival… Read more »

Read the original article on This is Africa.

Copyright © 2018 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.