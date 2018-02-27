CAPS United have pulled out of a one-day football extravaganza in the capital which was set to feature some Zambian sides.

The Green Machine chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said Makepekepe could not take part in the tournament because the timing was not proper.

He said they did not want to take risks ahead of the new Premiership season which gets underway a week later.

"We are not available for the tournament. Look, the season is about to start. There is only over a week before the new season and you should put into consideration the risks involved.

"I haven't spoken directly to the organisers but am told it was supposed to be a tournament and in a tournament you don't play just one match.

"So we feel the timing is not very appropriate. There is danger of exposing players to injuries and fatigue as well," said Chitima. Dynamos will, instead, have the opportunity to wrap up their pre-season preparations this Sunday when they host Zambia's Lusaka Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium.

It was supposed to be a football fiesta at the giant venue but CAPS United, who were pencilled to play Power Dynamos, pulled out of the arrangement.

But DeMbare executive committee member, Graham Mafoko, last night confirmed the match will take place after the Harare giants and the organisers agreed terms. The Glamour Boys are understood to have insisted that they get their payment before the game.

"It's game on. We have agreed terms with the organisers and they promised to fulfil all their promises as agreed.

"Obviously, we will be back at the National Sports Stadium. We had wanted the game to be played at Rufaro but because of the rains and the poor drainage at the ground we could not take chances.

"The technical team will use the opportunity to fine-tune and streamline their squad ahead of the new season," said Mafoko.

The organiser Blessing Piki said they were still trying to engage the Green Machine.

"I can confirm the Dynamos game against Lusaka Dynamos is on but we are still to finalise on CAPS United. They have given us their reasons and for now it's on hold," said Piki.

Gate charges have been pegged at $3 for the cheapest ticket.