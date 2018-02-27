Somalia: Govt Intensifies Security Operations After Twin Blasts

The Somali government has ordered security operation in Mogadishu and its environs after Friday's twin explosions that killed at least 32 people and injured several others, local media reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire and Security Minister Mohamed Abukar Islow on Sunday evening directed police and intelligence agents to conduct a house-to-house operation in parts of the restive Mogadishu where they detained several suspects in the night-long swoop.

Khaire said security is the government's priority and warned that the Horn of Africa nation will not tolerate the killing of innocent lives and ordered the forces to rid the city of terror suspects.

"We have directed security forces to deal with the public in a humane way and the terrorists brutally. It's important that security forces end insecurity in Mogadishu and we will not be demoralized by one or two explosions," he added.

Al-Qaeda allied militant group, Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the latest twin blasts in the capital targeting the presidential palace and the intelligence headquarters.

Two vehicles loaded with explosives detonated near the intelligence headquarters and Villa Somalia and Al-Shabaab elements started firing at innocent civilians.

The first explosion went off at around 6 p.m. local time when a vehicle loaded with explosives hit the newly opened Dorbin hotel near the intelligence headquarters then shortly followed by the second one near Villa Somalia.

All the five militants were killed by security forces in the attack which has been roundly condemned by the international community.

Those arrested on the Sunday night crackdown are being interrogated by the security forces. The authorities promised to release suspects found not guilty.